Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

