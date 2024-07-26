Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
NYSE CULP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Culp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
