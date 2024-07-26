Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.