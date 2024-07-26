CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,370 ($30.65) target price on the stock.

CVS Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,086.24 ($14.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £778.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,228.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.40. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 902.41 ($11.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,225 ($28.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Group

In related news, insider Deborah Kemp bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($32,314.54). In other news, insider Deborah Kemp purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($32,314.54). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,600 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,304 ($21,086.39). Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

