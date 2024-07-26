Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Dana Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DAN opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

