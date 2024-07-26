Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

DHR opened at $270.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $276.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Danaher by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

