Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $39.59 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.