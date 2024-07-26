David L. Roller Sells 861 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

