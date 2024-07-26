Dean Allara Sells 5,764 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Allara sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,284.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $47,329.80.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRDG stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

