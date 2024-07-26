Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 743.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 81.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

