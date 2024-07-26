Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $26.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NFE opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

