Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $15.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 724,862 shares traded.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 470,987 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

