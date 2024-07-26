Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.48% from the stock’s current price.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

DNTH opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

