Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $94.12

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.12, but opened at $90.37. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 473,001 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.