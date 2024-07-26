Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $11.34. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 24,604,061 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

