Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $11.34. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 24,604,061 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.