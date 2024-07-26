Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.