Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

