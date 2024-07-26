Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $473.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

