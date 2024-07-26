DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.92. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 51,928 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

