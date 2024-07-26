DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.49% of DT Midstream worth $622,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 37.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.01.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

