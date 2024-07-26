Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

