Earl A. Steinert, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $64.62 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

