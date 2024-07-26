East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 197.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $897,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.