Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $6,555,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.69 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

