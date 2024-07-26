easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Up 0.3%

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.61 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 427.70 ($5.53). Approximately 6,825,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,007,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426.30 ($5.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.67) to GBX 640 ($8.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

