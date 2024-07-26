Eaton Co. plc (ETN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of ETN opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

