Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

