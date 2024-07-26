Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.60

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $18.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 82,627 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,390,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

