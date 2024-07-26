Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.60

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $18.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 82,627 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
