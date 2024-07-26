Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $17,404,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

