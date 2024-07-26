Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,584 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $185.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

