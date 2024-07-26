Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,141 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,617 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 113.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4,836.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $97.44 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

