Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $209.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.