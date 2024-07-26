Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,999 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

