Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 3,700 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

