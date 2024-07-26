Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 4,839 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 728,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

