Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,852 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

