Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,058 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

