Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $202.72 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

