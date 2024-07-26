Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $248,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

