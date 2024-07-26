Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $67.83 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

