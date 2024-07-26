Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $1,661,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.