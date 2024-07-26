Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $886,642. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $57.51 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

