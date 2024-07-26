Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

