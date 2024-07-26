Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,093 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

