Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 60,046 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,046 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

