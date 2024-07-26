Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 88,279 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,279 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $55,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $7,437,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of IRDM opened at $27.80 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

