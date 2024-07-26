Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PZZA

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.