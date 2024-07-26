Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

