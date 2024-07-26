Elizabeth Parmer Sells 1,547 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

