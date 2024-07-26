Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Elutia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ELUT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Elutia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elutia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elutia during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elutia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Further Reading

