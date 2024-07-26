Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 3,000 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00.
Empire Stock Performance
TSE:EMP.A opened at C$37.04 on Friday. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.80.
Empire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
